Pearl Jam Enlist Greta Thunberg for Animated ‘Retrograde’ Video

Pearl Jam enlist Greta Thunberg to issue a dire climate change warning in the band’s new animated video for “Retrograde,” a track off their recent LP Gigaton.

In the video, a man visits a fortune teller’s shop and, upon peering into a crystal ball, sees a series of climate change disasters unleashed on the planet, from rising seas engulfing New York City to the Australian outback ablaze from bushfires. It’s later revealed that environmental activist Greta Thunberg is the fortune teller.

Pearl Jam themselves appear in “Retrograde” as marching tarot cards leading an army against the impending calamities. The band previously warned of environmental doom on their Gigaton track “Quick Escape” as well as their trio of “Dance of the Clairvoyants” videos.

In the aftermath of the coronavirus, Pearl Jam were forced to postpone their 2020 U.S. tour. Vedder also performed a solo rendition of Gigaton’s “River Cross” during Global Citizen’s Together at Home special, and later offered up a special “birthday package” as part of the All-In challenge.