Pearl Jam Deliver First Performance of ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’ for COVID-19 Relief Concert

Pearl Jam performed their Gigaton track “Dance of the Clairvoyants” live for the first time during the All in WA COVID-19 relief concert Wednesday.

The socially distanced performance not only found each member of Pearl Jam recording from home, but there was a little bit of lineup movement as well, with guitarist Stone Gossard playing bass on the track and bassist Jeff Ament playing guitar and keyboards. Drummer Matt Cameron and guitarist Mike McCready held down their usual posts, as did Eddie Vedder, who also busted out the lights, the fog machine and even enlisted his daughters and wife to create a dingy club atmosphere to match the dance-punk groove of “Dance of the Clairvoyants.”

The All in WA fundraiser also featured appearances from Ben Gibbard, Dave Matthews, Macklemore, Brandi Carlile and Ciara. Funds raised will be distributed to a variety of organizations helping workers, families and communities hit hardest by COVID-19 throughout Washington state.

Pearl Jam released Gigaton back in March. The band was supposed to embark on a spring tour in support of the LP, but the shows were postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.