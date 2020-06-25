 Pearl Jam Share First Live Performance of 'Dance of the Clairvoyants' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1340: Bad Bunny
Read Next Eric Church Demands Substance in Furious 'Stick That in Your Country Song' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Pearl Jam Deliver First Performance of ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’ for COVID-19 Relief Concert

Socially distanced live debut of the Gigaton track was part of the All in WA benefit

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Pearl Jam performed their Gigaton track “Dance of the Clairvoyants” live for the first time during the All in WA COVID-19 relief concert Wednesday.

The socially distanced performance not only found each member of Pearl Jam recording from home, but there was a little bit of lineup movement as well, with guitarist Stone Gossard playing bass on the track and bassist Jeff Ament playing guitar and keyboards. Drummer Matt Cameron and guitarist Mike McCready held down their usual posts, as did Eddie Vedder, who also busted out the lights, the fog machine and even enlisted his daughters and wife to create a dingy club atmosphere to match the dance-punk groove of “Dance of the Clairvoyants.”

The All in WA fundraiser also featured appearances from Ben Gibbard, Dave Matthews, Macklemore, Brandi Carlile and Ciara. Funds raised will be distributed to a variety of organizations helping workers, families and communities hit hardest by COVID-19 throughout Washington state.

Pearl Jam released Gigaton back in March. The band was supposed to embark on a spring tour in support of the LP, but the shows were postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: covid-19, Pearl Jam

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1340: Bad Bunny
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.