Pearl Jam Announce ‘Deep’ Digital Live Archives of Nearly 200 Shows

Pearl Jam are offering fans an immersive plunge into the band’s live archives with their newly announced Deep, a digital collection of nearly 200 Pearl Jam concerts spanning from 2000 to 2013.

The just-launched Deep hub on Pearl Jam’s official site allows visitors to access 186 bootlegs and 5,404 tracks from the past two decades, with each gig accompanied by show descriptions written by members of the band’s Ten Club fan club.

In addition to the full concerts, Deep boasts fan-curated playlists like “Best of” Tours, “Covers”, the politically charged “Know Your Rights,” and more. Fans will also be able to create gigs via the Custom Setlist Generator — penned in Eddie Vedder’s unmistakable handwriting — with the dream setlist turned into a streamable playlist.

Since the early 2000s, Pearl Jam has released official bootlegs of nearly all of the band’s concerts, either on compact disc or digital download. The band will look to expand on the collection when they finally embark on the Covid-delayed European leg of their Gigaton tour starting this June.