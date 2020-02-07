See Pearl Jam Rock Out in Third ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’ Video

Pearl Jam have shared their third and final video for the Gigaton single “Dance of the Clairvoyants,” with the latest visual more focused on the band’s performance.

While the previous iterations of the video, “Mach I” and “Mach II,” relied more on imagery highlighting the beauty of nature, the cosmos and earth changes, the band considers the “Mach III” version as Pearl Jam’s “first official music video in 7 years,” they tweeted.

“Mach III” also features similar imagery as a backdrop for Pearl Jam’s performance of the song, a preview for fans ahead of the band’s upcoming North American tour.

A day before the March 27th arrival of Gigaton, Pearl Jam will make their Apollo Theater debut for a SiriusXM and Pandora exclusive gig. The concert will air live on Pearl Jam’s SiriusXM channel, Pearl Jam Radio, followed by a broadcast of Gigaton – their first album since 2013’s Lightning Bolt and 11th studio LP overall – right before its release.