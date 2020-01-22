 Hear Pearl Jam's New Single 'Dance of the Clairvoyants' - Rolling Stone
Pearl Jam Open ‘New Doors Creatively’ on Single ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’

Song appears on upcoming 11th studio album, Gigaton

Eddie Vedder, lead singer of American alternative rock band Pearl Jam, performs during a concert at Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile, 13 March 2018 (issued 14 March 2018). Pearl Jam kicks off its South American tour on 13 March and will feature at Lollapaplooza Chile, Argentina and Brazil.Pearl Jam concert in Chile, Santiago - 13 Mar 2018

Pearl Jam have unveiled the first new single, "Dance of the Clairvoyants," from upcoming album 'Gigaton.'

Mario Ruiz/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Pearl Jam have unveiled the first single from their upcoming Gigaton LP, the propulsive “Dance of the Clairvoyants.” Their 11th studio album, Gigaton is their first LP in seven years and the follow-up to 2013’s Lightning Bolt.

“Expecting perfection/leaves a lot to ignore,” Eddie Vedder sings. “When the past is the present and the future’s no more/And every tomorrow is the same as before.”

“‘Dance’ was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration…,” bassist Jeff Ament wrote via the band’s Twitter. “We’ve opened some new doors creatively and that’s exciting.”

“Making this record was a long journey,” guitarist Mike McCready said in a statement about Gigaton. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

Pearl Jam will tour in support of Gigaton this spring. The 16-date North American tour launches March 18th in Toronto, Canada and wraps April 19th in Oakland, California. The trek continues with a European summer leg that kicks off June 23rd in Frankfurt, Germany.

