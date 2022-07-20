Pearl Jam Cancels Vienna Concert After Eddie Vedder’s Throat ‘Damaged’ From Europe’s Heat Wave

Pearl Jam is feeling the impact of Europe’s rising temperatures amid a record-setting heat wave and wildfires throughout the country. On Wednesday, the band announced the cancellation of their show in Vienna, explaining that Eddie Vedder developed throat problems following an outdoor gig in Paris.

“To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too,” Pearl Jam said in a statement hours before they were set to take the stage.

“However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged.”

Pearl Jam continued, “He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered. This is brutal news and horrible timing…for everyone involved. Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energies to attend. As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play. And Ed wants to play. There’s just no throat available at this time… So very, very deeply sorry.”

The band is next scheduled to perform Friday, July 22, in Prague, the third-to-last show on their current European trek. Incidentally, Vedder recently discussed the impact of climate change in a conversation with ISS astronauts.

Scientists have blamed climate change for the extreme heat wave now settling over Europe, which in turn has sparked wildfires in France (where one is twice the size of Paris) and Spain.

“We have known that these temperatures are now possible in the U.K. and that 40 degrees [Celsius, or 104 degrees Fahrenheit] in London is really not something that extreme anymore because we have we are living now in a world that is a lot warmer already,” climate scientist Friederike Otto told Rolling Stone of the heat wave. “Also, it was forecast almost two weeks in advance. We knew that this heat was coming.”