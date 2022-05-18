Pearl Jam Cancel Final U.S. Tour Dates After Jeff Ament Tests Positive for Covid

Pearl Jam were forced to cancel the final two shows on their North American tour after another member of the band tested positive for Covid.

This past week, Pearl Jam managed to persevere through drummer Matt Cameron’s Covid-related absence by enlisting audience members in Oakland and reuniting with former drummer Dave Krusen in Fresno.

However, on Wednesday, the band canceled their tour-ending gigs in Sacramento (tonight, May 18) and Las Vegas (May 20) after bassist Jeff Ament tested positive earlier this morning.

“This is horrible for everybody involved and we are especially sorry to those out there who have made plans to attend these shows,” Pearl Jam said in a statement of the “heartbreaking news.” “Our attention to staying inside the bubble has been constant. We have truly done all that we could have to remain clear of infection.”

Pearl Jam will be back on the road one month from today to kick off their European tour June 18 at the Netherlands’ Pinkpop Festival. Following the summer abroad, the Seattle legends will return stateside for the second leg of their North American tour in support of Gigaton, an arena trek that begins September 1 in Quebec City.