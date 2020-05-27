Pearl Jam, Ben Gibbard Lead ‘All In WA’ Virtual COVID-19 Relief Concert Lineup

Pearl Jam, Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, Brandi Carlile and Macklemore are among several artists from the Seattle area who are uniting to perform a virtual COVID-19 relief concert benefitting All In WA, as Seattle Times reports. The event will broadcast on June 10th at 7 PT/10 ET via Amazon Music’s Twitch channel as well as on Seattle-area NBC affiliates. The concert is presented by sponsor Amazon and will be available on Amazon Prime after it has initially aired.

Dave Matthews, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Allen Stone, Mary Lambert and the Black Tones are also slated to appear, along with actor Joel McHale. More artists are expected to be added to the lineup in the near future.

Funds raised for All In WA will be distributed to a host of organizations that support workers, families and communities who are in need and have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis throughout the state.

Pearl Jam, who released their new album, Gigaton, earlier this year, recently unveiled their animated video for LP song “Retrograde,” which features Greta Thunberg.

Since the COVID-19 crisis took hold in the U.S. in March, Gibbard has been regularly conducting livestreams. Gibbard has participated in other livestream charity events and also paid tribute to Adam Schlesinger, who died from complications from COVID-19 on April 2nd.