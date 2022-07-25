Eddie Vedder Shrugs Off Throat Issues as Pearl Jam Return for European Tour Closer

Eddie Vedder ensured that Pearl Jam were able to play one more show in Europe after the frontman’s vocal problems — tied to the continent’s ongoing heat wave and wildfires — forced the band to cancel a handful of gigs.

The band took the stage tonight, July 25, at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, having canceled a gig at the same venue the night before, along with previously-scheduled shows in Vienna and Prague. Vedder was left unable to sing after an outdoor gig in Paris, where a combination of heat, dust, and smoke from the fires damaged the singer’s throat.

According to Spin, Vedder told the crowd that doctors said he needed at least two weeks for his throat to recover, but he decided to push on anyway. “I said, ‘I’m not gonna fuckin’ leave this part of the world without playing one more show,’” Vedder reportedly told the crowd (he thanked his doctor as well).

Following the show, Pearl Jam shared their full set list.

Fan videos posted online showed the grunge frontman running through some of the grunge pioneers’ biggest hits, such as “Better Man” and “Alive” — as well as a few covers, which included a rendition of Prince’s “Purple Rain,” with assistance from Josh Klinghoffer on vocals.

Vedder should be able to let his vocal cords rest up sufficiently by the time Pearl Jam kicks off their North American tour Sept. 1 in Quebec City, Canada. That run will wrap Sept. 22 in Denver, while on Oct. 1 Vedder will perform a solo set at his Ohana Festival (the event’s second “encore weekend,” however, was just canceled).