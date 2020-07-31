 Peaches Takes T.Rex's 'Solid Gold, Easy Action' to Sensual Heights - Rolling Stone
Peaches Takes T.Rex’s ‘Solid Gold, Easy Action’ to Sensual Heights

Track is off Hal Willner-produced Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex

Angie Martoccio

Peaches has shared a cover of T. Rex’s “Solid Gold, Easy Action” off the upcoming star-studded tribute compilation Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex, out September 4th via BMG.

Peaches puts a dizzy, electronic spin on the late icon’s 1972 single about sexual frustration. “Life is the same and it always will be,” she observes. “Easy as picking foxes from a tree.” Later, she sings: “I know you”re shrewd and she’s a dude/But all I want is easy action.”

Angelheaded Hipster was produced by Hal Willner, who died in April. “Hal and I always wanted to work on music together and when this came up, Hal was hellbound on getting me involved,” Peaces said of the late producer. “He came to Berlin and set me up with Budgie (Siouxsie and the Banshees) and Knox Chandler. Then I went to NYC to mix with Hal and Marc (Urselli). I’m grateful to have had this time with Hal and that’s mainly why this track means so much to me.”

“Solid Gold, Easy Action” follows Joan Jett’s cover of “Jeepster,” Devendra Banhart’s “Scenescof,” Kesha’s “Children of the Revolution” and Nick Cave’s rendition of “Cosmic Dancer.” The compilation is available for preorder now.

