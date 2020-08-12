Peaches Calls for Systemic Change in Rebellious New Single ‘Flip This’

Peaches challenges status quo and calls for systemic change in her rebellious new single, “Flip This.”

She filmed the song’s accompanying video in her Berlin recording studio on an iPhone. In what appears to be a one-shot take, it opens on a sheet of paper with “BLM” scrawled across it. The singer moves around her studio playing her gear, and also hits the voice booth as she sings about taking action and rails against complacency. “Kick a column make it tumble/Now is not the time to mumble,” she sings over pulsating, skittering beats. “Scream it out and feel the rumble/Fuck the system make it crumble.”

“This song is about waking myself up and getting active,” Peaches said in a statement about “Flip This.”

Last month, Peaches dropped her rendition of T. Rex’s “Solid Gold, Easy Action,” which will appear on the tribute compilation Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex that arrives on September 4th via BMG.

In 2015, Peaches released Rub, which was her first album in six years.