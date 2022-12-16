Goose, Ween, and My Morning Jacket to Anchor 2023 Peach Music Festival

The Peach Music Festival has announced its 2023 lineup. The 11th installment of the festival, inspired by the Allman Brothers Band, features a roster of bands that color way outside the margins: Goose, Tedeschi Trucks Band, My Morning Jacket, and Ween will each headline a night of the four-day camping fest.

Set for June 29 through July 2 at its longtime home of Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the Peach nods to its Allman Brothers originators with a special performance by Trouble No More — the Allmans-approved tribute band that re-creates the group’s music. After performing the double album Eat a Peach on their last tour, Trouble No More, featuring members like guitar heroes Brandzon “Taz” Niederaurer and Daniel Donato and drummer Nikki Glaspie, will play Brothers and Sisters in its entirety. The Allmans released the album in 1973, and this will mark its 50th anniversary.

The Peach will also feature a cameo by Allmans drummer and founding member Jaimoe, performing a set as Jaimoe and Friends. Other highlights of the sprawling lineup include Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Les Claypool’s Flying Frog Brigade, Mike Gordon of Phish, Lettuce, Ripe, and Twiddle, who announced a farewell tour and indefinite hiatus in November. Duane Betts, Dogs in a Pile, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Circles Around the Sun, and Andy Frasco & the U.N. are also on the bill.

Four-day tickets, VIP packages, and camping passes are on sale now at the festival’s website.

Goose, who recently wrapped up an epic tour with Trey Anastasio, made their Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon debut earlier this month, performing the song “Dripfield.”