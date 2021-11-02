Pavement Are Back: Indie Rock Greats Add North American Leg to 2022 Reunion Tour

Pavement have expanded their 2022 reunion plans to include a North American tour next fall.

The run will precede a previously announced European trek, and it’s set to kick off Sept. 27 at the Balboa Theatre in San Diego, California, and wrap Oct. 11 at ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas. The trek will include several multi-night stands in cities like Los Angeles San Francisco, Brooklyn, and Atlanta.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Friday, Nov. 5, with full information available on Pavement’s website.

Pavement first teased this reunion all the way back in June 2019, announcing at the time that they would reunite for Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival in 2020, as well as a handful of other European dates. Those shows were eventually called off because of the pandemic, and it wasn’t until this past September that Pavement confirmed they still planned to return to the road in 2022 (only European dates were announced at that time, however).

Pavement broke up in 1999 and reunited for the first time in 2010. Last March, right before the band’s second reunion plans were scuttled, frontman Stephen Malkmus told Rolling Stone about what it was like getting the band back together: “If people who are fans of Pavement might like to know what it was like from the singer’s perspective…If it was fun for y’all, that’s great, but for me it was not only fun to embody those songs, it was also fun from the material perspective. We traveled really nicely. It was this smooth thing compared to what I remember Pavement being like, I guess. [Back then], we existed on a shoestring budget, and it was wearying. It felt like there was seemingly no end in Pavement. It was just wearing me down, living in an infinite band thing. So this was like, ‘We are just going to play these fuckin’ songs together, we like each other, and so this will be familiar.’”

Pavement 2022 North American Tour Dates

September 7 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

September 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

September 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

September 12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

September 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

September 14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

September 16 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre

September 17 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

September 19 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

September 20 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

September 21 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

September 22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

September 24 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

September 26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

September 28 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

September 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

October 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

October 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

October 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

October 6 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

October 8 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

October 9 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

October 11 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater