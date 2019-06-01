×
Rolling Stone
Pavement to Reunite at 2020 Primavera Sound Festivals

Gigs in Barcelona, Spain and Porta, Portugal mark indie band’s first gigs together in 10 years

Pavement - Stephen MalkmusLiege Summer Festival, Belgium - July 2010

Pavement will reunite at a pair of Primavera Sound festivals in 2020, marking the indie band's first gigs together in 10 years.

Isopix/REX/Shutterstock

Days after Stephen Malkmus admitted in the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast that he would be open to a Pavement reunion, the beloved indie rock band revealed Saturday that they will perform a pair of European shows in 2020. The gigs mark Pavement’s first together since the band’s 2010 reunion.

Barcelona’s Primavera Sound – where Malkmus and the Jicks performed on Thursday – made the reunion official Saturday on social media, confirming that the reunited Pavement would perform at the 2020 Primavera Sound in Barcelona and its sister fest NOS Primavera Sound in Porto, Portugal.

 

Those two shows will be Pavement’s “only two worldwide shows in 2020,” according to organizers; the Pavement reunion reveal arrived just hours after Primavera Sound announced plans to expand to Los Angeles in 2020.

In an interview with the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Malkmus said the chances of Pavement reuniting were “realistic” since all of the band’s members were “still alive.”

“Anything’s possible,” Malkmus hinted. “If there’s interest, you know, that’s always a factor. If people are really psyched about it, I’d be psyched about it too. So we’ll see.”

Malkmus also confirmed the reunion on Twitter:

Pavement last performed together in November 2010, which marked the end of a first reunion for the band since their 1999 breakup.

