Pavement to Reunite at 2020 Primavera Sound Festivals

Days after Stephen Malkmus admitted in the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast that he would be open to a Pavement reunion, the beloved indie rock band revealed Saturday that they will perform a pair of European shows in 2020. The gigs mark Pavement’s first together since the band’s 2010 reunion.

Barcelona’s Primavera Sound – where Malkmus and the Jicks performed on Thursday – made the reunion official Saturday on social media, confirming that the reunited Pavement would perform at the 2020 Primavera Sound in Barcelona and its sister fest NOS Primavera Sound in Porto, Portugal.

Pavement: only two worldwide shows in 2020. Primavera Sound Barcelona and NOS Primavera Sound Porto. pic.twitter.com/NsDIu812Ud — Primavera Sound (@Primavera_Sound) June 1, 2019

Those two shows will be Pavement’s “only two worldwide shows in 2020,” according to organizers; the Pavement reunion reveal arrived just hours after Primavera Sound announced plans to expand to Los Angeles in 2020.

In an interview with the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Malkmus said the chances of Pavement reuniting were “realistic” since all of the band’s members were “still alive.”

“Anything’s possible,” Malkmus hinted. “If there’s interest, you know, that’s always a factor. If people are really psyched about it, I’d be psyched about it too. So we’ll see.”

Malkmus also confirmed the reunion on Twitter:

Confirmed : Pusha T watched the Pavement Prima Vera 2020 announcement on site …#so I’m glad it’s happening — Stephen malkmus (@dronecoma) June 1, 2019

Pusha T Soaking it in 🖖🏿 pic.twitter.com/RKGlr26EX4 — Stephen malkmus (@dronecoma) June 1, 2019

Pavement last performed together in November 2010, which marked the end of a first reunion for the band since their 1999 breakup.