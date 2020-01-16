 Pavement, Lana Del Rey, The Strokes Lead Primavera Sound 2020 Lineup - Rolling Stone
Pavement, Lana Del Rey, The Strokes Lead Primavera Sound 2020 Lineup

Tickets for the annual festival are on sale now

Lana Del Rey and The Strokes lead the Primavera Sound lineup.

Pavement, Lana Del Rey, The Strokes, Beck and Massive Attack are among the artists announced to headline Primavera Sound 2020. The annual festival, which will be held in Barcelona from June 3rd to 7th, will also feature performances by Bikini Kill, The National, Kacey Musgraves, Iggy Pop, Disclosure, Dinosaur Jr., King Krule, Young Thug and Tyler, the Creator.

This year Primavera, which also holds festivals in Porto and Los Angeles, celebrates its 20th anniversary. Tickets are on sale now and include four-day general festival passes and four-day VIP passes.

This year Primavera Sound will expand to Los Angeles for the first time. The California offshoot, co-produced by Live Nation, will take place September 19th and 20th at Los Angeles State Historic Park. Early bird tickets for the festival will be available starting June 7th with that lineup to be announced in the coming months.

“We have been thinking about Los Angeles for many years now, and the celebration of our 20th anniversary felt like the perfect timing for the decision of crossing overseas,” Gabi Ruiz, one of Primavera Sound’s directors, said in a statement. “Our goal is to bring the Primavera Sound spirit and vibe to cities with a similar feel: creative, colorful and welcoming. And with this, to give something new to the city, to show a new side and new possibilities to be built and harvested together. So it’s a dream to finally say: yes, it had to be Los Angeles.”

