‘Yellowjackets’ Star Sophie Thatcher Goes Back to the ’90s in Pavement’s ‘Harness Your Hopes’ Video

Pavement have paired their beloved B-side “Harness Your Hopes” with a new video ahead of the release of their massive Terror Twilight reissue.

The visual, directed by Alex Ross Perry, stars Yellowjackets’ Sophie Thatcher as a Pavement fan magically transported into the legendary alt-rockers’ Nineties videos, including “Gold Soundz,” “Cut Your Hair,” “Rattled by the Rush,” and “Carrot Rope.”

Before its inclusion on the Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal reissue, due out April 8, “Harness Your Hopes” featured on the CD edition of Pavement’s Spit on a Stranger EP; that five-track 1999 EP, headlined by Terror Twilight’s “Spit on a Stranger,” will also be reissued on 12-inch vinyl for the first time on April 8 along with the massive reissue.

Despite its B-side status, “Harness Your Hopes” became a viral sensation over 20 years after its release in 2020 when, for reasons still unknown, the track blew up on streaming services and TikTok, resulting in millions of streams and becoming the band’s most popular track on the services.

Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal boasts 45 tracks, 28 of which — home demos, rehearsal tapes, era-appropriate live recordings, and rough tracks recorded at Sonic Youth’s studio — are unreleased.

Later this year, Pavement will embark on their first reunion tour in over a decade.