Pavement Dig Up Unreleased Tracks for Long-Awaited ‘Terror Twilight’ Reissue

After giving their first four albums the deluxe reissue treatment, Pavement will finally release a new box set packed with rarities and previously unreleased tracks for 1999’s Terror Twilight. The collection, Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal, will arrive Apr. 8 via Matador Records.

The 45-track set will include the remastered original album, B-sides, home demos, rehearsal tapes, live recordings from the late Nineties, and the rough tracks from Pavement’s scrapped session at Sonic Youth’s Echo Canyon studio. Twenty-eight of the tracks have never been released, and the band has released one of those to accompany the announcement, “Be the Hook.”

The Terror Twilight reissue will be released as a two-CD set and a four-LP vinyl set; while the former will be sequenced like the original album, the vinyl set will boast the track ist that producer Nigel Godrich had suggested. Both versions will come with a book filled with never-before-seen photos, plus commentary from the whole band and Godrich.

Along with the Terror Twilight reissue, Pavement will return to the road for the first time in over a decade this year. The band will reunite for sets at the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona and Porto, Portugal, in June. Then they’ll kick off a North American tour in September, with a European run following in October.

Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal Tracklist (Vinyl Version)

LP 1 – Side A

1) “Platform Blues”

2) “The Hexx”

3) “You Are a Light”

4) “Cream of Gold”

5) “Ann Don’t Cry”

LP 1 – Side B

1) “Billie”

2) “Folk Jam”

3) “Major Leagues”

4) “Carrot Rope”

5) “Shagbag” #

6) “Speak, See, Remember”

7) “Spit On a Stranger”

LP 2 – Side C

1) “The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade”

2) “Rooftop Gambler”

3) “Your Time to Change”

4) “Stub Your Toe”

5) “Major Leagues” (Demo Version)

6) “Decouvert de Soleil”

LP 2 – Side D

1) “Carrot Rope” (SM Demo) #

2) “Folk Jam Moog” (SM Demo) #

3) “Billy” (SM Demo) #

4) “Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember]” (SM Demo) #

5) “You Are a Light” (SM Demo) #

6) “Cream of Gold Intro” (Jessamine) #

7) “Cream of Gold” (SM Demo) #

LP 3 – Side E

1) “Spit On a Stranger” (SM Demo) #

2) “Folk Jam Guitar” (SM Demo) #

3) “You Are a Light” (Echo Canyon) #

4) “Ground Beefheart [Platform Blues]” (Echo Canyon) #

5) “Folk Jam” (Echo Canyon) #

LP 3 – Side F

1) “Ann Don’t Cry (Echo Canyon) #

2) “Jesus in Harlem [Cream of Gold] (Echo Canyon) #

3) “The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade (Echo Canyon) #

4) “Spit On a Stranger (Echo Canyon) #

5) “Be the Hook #

LP 4 – Side G

1) “You Are a Light (Jackpot!)” #

2) “Terror Twilight [Speak, See, Remember]” (RPM) #

3) “Rooftop Gambler” (Jessamine) #

4) “For Sale! The Preston School of Industry” (Jessamine) #

5) “Frontwards” (Live) #

LP 4 – Side H

1) “Platform Blues” (Live) #

2) “The Hexx” (Live) #

3) “You Are a Light” (Live) #

4) “Folk Jam” (Live) #

5) “Sinister Purpose” (Live) #

# – previously unreleased track