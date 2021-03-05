Paul Stanley’s Soul Station Releases First Original Song

Paul Stanley’s Soul Station is largely a vessel for the Kiss lead singer to cover classic soul songs like “O-o-h Child” by Five Stairsteps and “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love” by the Spinners, but their upcoming LP Now and Then (out March 19th) also features five original songs and Friday they shared one of them, “I, Oh I,” with fans.

“As much as Soul Station is rooted in the past, I wanted our music to also live in the present,” Stanley said in a statement. “‘I, Oh I’ shows what can grow from those deep roots. With love and respect, we’re proud of where we come from and where we’re going. Check out the first of five originals from the album!”

Paul Stanley’s Soul Station began gigging in 2015 when the Kiss tour schedule gave Stanley periods of downtime. The group features guitarist Rafael “Hoffa” Moreira, bassist Sean Hurley, keyboardist/Music Director Alex Alessandroni, keyboardist Ely Rise, drummer Eric Singer, percussionist Ray Yslas, trumpet player Jon Pappenbrook, and backing vocalists Gavyn Rhone, Crystal Starr, and Laurhan Beato.

“There was a time not that long ago when you would turn on the radio and you’d hear songs written by real songwriters, songs sung by real singers, played by real musicians,” Stanley told the crowd at their 2015 debut show at the Roxy Theater in Los Angeles. “These songs mean a lot to us. They’re beautiful songs. You could sway and touch the person next to you — you could also get punched in the face. I think you’re going to like this.”

Stanley was midway through the Kiss End of the Road World Tour when the pandemic hit. They played a special show in the United Arab Emirates on New Year’s Eve that was live-streamed on the Internet and hope to begin regular gigging this summer in Europe.