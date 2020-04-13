 Wynton Marsalis Tops Global Lineup for Jazz at Lincoln Center Gala - Rolling Stone
Paul Simon Helps Detail 2020 Jazz at Lincoln Center Gala Lineup

Wynton Marsalis and Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra will lead remote concert featuring artists from around the world

Jon Blistein

Wynton Marsalis and an array of musicians from around the world will perform remote sets for Jazz at Lincoln Center’s 2020 gala concert, Worldwide Concert for Our Culture, which will premiere April 15 at 7:30 p.m. EDT on various digital platforms.

Paul Simon helped announce the event in a short video, in which he said, “Please join me, Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at the Lincoln Center Orchestra on April 15th, when we’ll be offering performances and commentary from artists all around the world, uniting and uplifting through music.”

With Jazz at Lincoln Center — like all other public art spaces — closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 gala, per a press release, will aim to “lift us from the isolation of this moment to the collective memory of a greater future.” The lineup will feature musicians from 12 different countries performing a song that made them fall in love with jazz.

Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra will open the show with “Emancipation Celebration,” while other performers include singer Dianne Reeves, Cuba’s Chucho Valdés, South Africa’s Nduduzo Makhathini, Pakistan’s Baqir Abbas, Brazil’s Hamilton de Holanda and the WDR Big Band from Germany. Complete information is available on the Jazz at Lincoln Center website, where the gala will also be available to stream.

During the 2020 Jazz at Lincoln Center gala, board member Clarence Otis and his wife Jacqueline L. Bradley will receive the Ed Bradley Award for Leadership in Jazz. Historian and curator Phil Schaap will be awarded the Jazz at Lincoln Center Award for Artistic Excellence.

In This Article: covid-19, Lincoln Center, Paul Simon, Wynton Marsalis

Newswire

