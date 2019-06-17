Paul Simon to Play Hawaii for First Time in 50 Years

Paul Simon announced two back-to-back concerts in Maui, Hawaii on August 13th and 14th. The performances will take place two days after Simon headlines San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival — his first concert since he poignantly ended his farewell tour in his hometown of Queens, New York last September.

In keeping with Simon’s commitment to perform sporadic benefit concerts after retirement, the Maui shows are in support of biodiversity conservation. Net proceeds will be donated to The Auwahi Forest Restoration Project and Kua‘āina Ulu ‘Auamo (KUA), while the proceeds from Outside Lands will be given to the San Francisco Parks Alliance and Friends of the Urban Forest.

“I anticipate doing the occasional performance in a (hopefully) acoustically pristine hall,” he told Variety in 2018. “And to donate those earnings to various philanthropic organizations, particularly those whose objective is to save the planet, ecologically.”

Not only will the performances mark the first time Simon has ever performed in Maui, but it will also be his first time performing in Hawaii in 51 years. He and his legendary partner Art Garfunkel played at Honolulu’s HIC Arena on August 24th, 1968—where the duo performed one of the 15 known performances of “The Dangling Conversation” from Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme.

General tickets go on sale Saturday, June 22nd.