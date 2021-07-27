Paul Simon, the Killers, Polo G Tapped for ‘We Love NYC’ Concert in Central Park

Paul Simon, the Killers, and Polo G are among the artists set to play the We Love NYC homecoming concert, which will take place August 21st on the Great Lawn of Manhattan’s Central Park.

The packed lineup will also feature music from Patti Smith — who will be dueting with Bruce Springsteen — Journey, Wyclef Jean, Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, Elvis Costello, Kane Brown, LL Cool J, Jon Batiste, Andrea Bocelli, Earth, Wind & Fire (featuring Lucky Daye and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds), Barry Manilow, the New York Philharmonic, and Carlos Santana, who will be dueting with Rob Thomas. The show will also feature appearances from Jimmy Fallon, Gayle King and Don Lemon, and it will begin at 5 p.m. ET and air live on CNN.

The lineup was announced Tuesday, July 27th, during a press conference featuring Mayor Bill de Blasio and some of the show’s organizers, music executive Clive Davis, and New York restauranteur Danny Meyer. Per a tweet from de Blasio, proof of a Covid-19 vaccine will be required to attend the concert.

Tickets for the show will be free and released to the public in batches starting August 2nd at 10 a.m. ET via NYC Homecoming Week website. Subsequent drops will take place August 3rd at 7 a.m. ET, August 4th at 9 p.m. ET, August 5th at 7 a.m. ET, August 6th at 10 a.m. ET and August 7th at 9 p.m. ET; VIP tickets for purchase will also be made available during those windows. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale VIP packages from July 29th at 10 a.m. ET through August 1st at 10 p.m. PT, while Citi will also give away 1,000 general admission tickets to cardmembers on a first-come, first-served basis starting August 2nd at 10 a.m. ET.

The We Love NYC concert will be part of a week of events to celebrate the city’s re-opening. There will be additional concerts, as well as film screenings, public art, cultural activities, and more.