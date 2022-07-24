 Watch Paul Simon Surprise Newport Folk Festival During Tribute Set - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Music Music News

Watch Paul Simon Surprise Newport Folk Festival During Tribute Set

Retired singer-songwriter appeared onstage for Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats’ all-star set dedicated to his music

By
Jonathan Bernstein

Reporter

Jonathan Bernstein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Paul Simon made a rare public performance Saturday at the Newport Folk Festival, showing up unannounced at the end of a tribute set to his music led by Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats. Simon announced his retirement from touring in 2018, and since then has only sporadically performed in public. (His last performance was this past April, at another tribute to himself in Los Angeles)

Simon’s appearance at the festival was a complete surprise: Even the fact that Rateliff and the Night Swears were closing the evening by paying tribute to Simon hadn’t been announced until they took the stage Saturday evening.

His four-song set Saturday at Newport Folk Festival was one of the very few (and longest) performances of Simon’s in the two-plus years since the pandemic began.

Accompanied by the Night Sweats as well as Jerry Douglas on guitar, the 80 year-old singer kicked off his performance with “Graceland” before ceding the microphone to Rhiannon Giddens for a special updated rendition of “American Tune.” After then leading the crowd through a feel-good finale of “The Boxer” with Douglas, Lucius, Rateliff and Lukas Nelson (whom he introduced as “an old family friend”) Simon took his bows and then closed the evening for good by performing “The Sound of Silence” by himself.

As Simon put it: “It’s an honor to be honored.”


 

 

In This Article: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Newport Folk Festival, Paul Simon

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.