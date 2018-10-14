Paul Simon Performs ‘Can’t Run But,’ ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ for ‘SNL’ Send-Off

Less than a month after Paul Simon concluded his farewell tour with a hometown Queens, New York show, the legendary singer-songwriter returned to the stage to serve as musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Simon, joined by yMusic, opened his performance with the strings-laden version of “Can’t Run But” that appears on the singer’s latest LP In the Blue Light, a collection of reinterpreted tracks from throughout Simon’s catalog.

The appearance marked another farewell of sorts for the just-turned 77-year-old singer, who has a long history with SNL: Simon hosted the second-ever SNL episode in 1975 and served as musical guest a record nine times over the series’ 44-year history, including the SNL 40 anniversary episode in 2015.

SNL viewers who watched the show live were also treated to an emotional rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” with the singer showing his appreciation to the rapturous SNL audience following the performance. The SNL cast also gave Simon a birthday cake during the show’s end credits.

However, the “Bridge Over Troubled Water” from SNL has not been shared online by NBC at press time; watch an unofficial upload of the performance below: