Paul Simon Ends Brief Farewell With Outside Lands Headlining Gig

Less than a year after Paul Simon ended his farewell tour with a hometown gig in Queens, New York, the singer-songwriter will return to the stage after booking a headlining slot at San Francisco’s Outside Lands Festival this August.

While the festival won’t announce their full lineup until March 26th, organizers revealed that Simon would perform Sunday night to close out the fest, his first concert since his Homeward Bound tour wrapped in September 2018.

Additionally, organizers announced that Simon would donate all proceeds from the headlining gig to an an as-yet-unnamed local environmental nonprofit organization, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

“I’m looking forward with great anticipation to playing at Golden Gate Park this summer. This will be my first appearance there, and it’s an honor to join the long line of musicians who’ve given the park its sanctified musical heritage,” Simon said in a statement.

“I’m equally pleased to be playing in San Francisco with its well-deserved reputation for being in the forefront of environmental issues. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be of service to this vital cause.”

Before Simon embarked on his extensive Homeward Bound farewell tour in 2018, the rock legend hinted that he would still perform the one-off concert for charity, in addition to remaining a recording artist.

“After this coming tour, I anticipate doing the occasional performance in a (hopefully) acoustically pristine hall, and to donate those earnings to various philanthropic organizations, particularly those whose objective is to save the planet, ecologically,” Simon told Variety in February 2018.