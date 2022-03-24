 Paul Simon Grammy's Salute Planned With Brad Paisley, Brandi Carlile - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Paul Simon to Get ‘Grammy Salute’ With Tribute Show Featuring Brandi Carlile, Brad Paisley

Simon himself will appear at the special gig, which will also feature Billy Porter, Dave Matthews, and Rhiannon Giddens

Jon Blistein

Reporter

Paul Simon performing in New York City in September 2021.

Brandi Carlile, Brad Paisley, Billy Porter, and more will gather for a tribute concert for Paul Simon. Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon is set to take place just after the Grammys, April 6, at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre  in Los Angeles.

It will also feature performances from Little Big Town, Rhiannon Giddens, Dave Matthews, Angélique Kidjo, Shaggy, Irma Thomas, and Trombone Shorty. Simon will perform at the concert as well, while additional performers will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale March 26 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster. The show will air on CBS later this year with some additional pre-taped performances and appearances.

Over the course of his career, Paul Simon won 12 Grammys, both as a solo artist and with Simon and Garfunkel. His last nomination came in 2001, with an Album of the Year nod for You’re the One, while his last win was Record of the Year in 1988 for “Graceland.” 

Homeward Bound is the latest addition to the Grammys tradition of tribute concerts held days after the Recording Academy’s annual awards ceremony. While the shows have often focused on specific artists — such as Prince, the Beatles, Elton John, Whitney Houston, and the Bee Gees — last year’s show, A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change, honored artists and songs that have inspired social change over the years.

“The other ones we’ve done, each time, wanting to do one for Paul was in the back of my mind,” Ken Ehrlich, the former Grammys producer who will helm Homeward Bound, told Variety. “With the breadth of his catalog, I don’t know an artist I’ve ever talked to that has had anything other than utmost respect for him. ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ and ‘American Tune’ are two of my five most treasured songs.”

