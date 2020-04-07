 Watch Paul Simon, Edie Brickell Cover the Everly Brothers - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Music News

Watch Paul Simon, Edie Brickell Cover the Everly Brothers

Couple played acoustic quarantine version of 1957’s “I Wonder If I Care As Much”

Paul Simon and Edie Brickell performed a stripped-down quarantine cover of the Everly Brothers’ 1957 song “I Wonder If I Care As Much.”

The couple harmonize the tune against a blank wall, singing in precise harmony over Simon’s gently strummed acoustic guitar. At the end of the the clip, they lock hands and grin for the camera.

Simon has recorded a series of performance videos in recent weeks, including a version of the Simon & Garfunkel classic “The Boxer.” In March, he, Brickell, their daughter Lulu Simon and Hawaii neighbor Woody Harrelson teamed to play “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” the 1958 tune popularized by the Everly Brothers, as part of a livestream revival of Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion.

Many artists, forced to cancel or postpone tours amid the coronavirus pandemic, are utilizing video performances to connect with fans. Rolling Stone highlighted the Luck Reunion in its list of the best live-streamed quarantine sets so far, along with performances from Beach Boys mastermind Brian Wilson, Waxahatchee, Brad Paisley and Diplo, among others.

