Paul Oakenfold Denies ‘Baseless’ Sexual Harassment Allegations

Paul Oakenfold has denied the allegations against him in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former personal assistant, who accused the DJ/producer of masturbating in front of her on multiple occasions.

Oakenfold called the claims “baseless” in a statement shared Monday, June 5, on social media, adding that he will participate in any investigation to “clear my name.”

“Let me be absolutely clear: I categorically deny any and all claims of improper conduct. Respect, integrity, and consent are values I hold dear, and I have always treated everyone with utmost professionalism,” Oakenfold wrote on Instagram. “It is disheartening to see these baseless accusations, which appear to be nothing more than a calculated attempt to tarnish my reputation and extort money.”

Oakenfold said he’ll fully cooperate with “any investigations to clear my name and will exhaust all legal remedies available, including the option to countersue, to protect my reputation and seek justice.”

In a lawsuit, filed Friday in Los Angeles, a plaintiff under the name “Jane Roe” said that she was hired by New Frequency Management and Paul Stepanek Management in Oct. 2022 to serve as Oakenfold’s personal assistant. She alleged that she was later fired from the management company after reporting the DJ’s alleged sexual harassment to her superiors.

According to the suit, Oakenfeld began to sexually harass Roe on her first day on the job. She is seeking damages in excess of $25,000.

“On four separate occasions, each on different dates, while Oakenfold had Plaintiff alone at his house, Oakenfold touched his genitals and then masturbated in front of Plaintiff when Oakenfold was aware that Plaintiff could not escape,” the lawsuit claims.

On one occasion, while Roe “was driving Oakenfold home from the post office” in her own car, “Oakenfold sat in the passenger seat, spread his legs wide, and proceeded to masturbate with Plaintiff only inches away,” the lawsuit read.