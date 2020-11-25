 Paul McCartney, John Legend, the Weeknd Donate Mics for Charity Sale - Rolling Stone
Paul McCartney, the Weeknd, John Legend Donate Microphones for Charity Sale

Proceeds from special Reverb shop will benefit youth music programs struggling during Covid-19

Jon Blistein

John Legend, Paul McCartney, the Weeknd

Joe Pugliese*; Mary McCartney*; Nabil Elderkin*

Paul McCartney, the Weeknd, John Legend, and more have donated a collection of autographed or unique microphones to the online music gear marketplace Reverb for a special charity sale launching December 1st.

Sixteen microphones will be up for sale at the One Mic Reverb Shop, with all proceeds going to 10 youth music education programs that have been affected by Covid-19. The lots include a limited-edition 50th-anniversary Paul McCartney Shure SM58 microphone (one of just 300 made); a Telefunken M80 microphone signed by Legend; a Shure SM7B microphone signed by the Weeknd; an sE Electronics V7 mic signed by Billie Eilish; and an Electro Voice RE20 microphone autographed by Mavis Staples.

Other artists who signed mics for the sale are Haim, Bruno Mars, Kesha, the Killers’ Brandon Flowers, Leon Bridges, Black Pumas, H.E.R., J Balvin, Alanis Morissette, Damon Albarn, and Evanescence’s Amy Lee.

“Musical education builds confidence, inspires imagination, and provides an outlet for self-expression, which is incredibly important for young hearts and minds,” Lee said in a statement.

The 10 organizations that will receive donations from the sale are Afrorack, Circles & Ciphers, Class Act Detroit, Guitars Over Guns, Karam Foundation, Old Town School of Folk Music, the Otis Redding Foundation, Today’s Future Sound, Save the Music Foundation, and Women’s Audio Mission. Additionally, a portion of every sale on Reverb goes to Reverb Gives, which helps get instruments to youth music programs around the world.

