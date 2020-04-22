Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga Lead 79-track ‘Together at Home’ Album

Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, the Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish are among the many artists who appear on Global Citizen’s newly released soundtrack, One World: Together at Home via Universal Music Group. Titled after last weekend’s livestream event, the massive 79-song album compiles all the performances from the proceedings.

Streaming proceeds from the soundtrack will be donated to Global Citizen to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the UN Foundation. The album is available across all major streaming platforms.

“With the generous support of artists, record labels and the world’s biggest streaming services, One World: Together At Home The Album will continue to generate support for the healthcare and other frontline workers around the world who are helping to save lives,” Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans said in a statement. “With this album, fans will be able to revisit their favorite performances, while those who may have missed the live event will be able to experience the community created by this historic global event.”

Curated by Lady Gaga who served as the event’s creative director, the eight-hour special was carried on more than 60 networks and nine digital platforms globally. Hosted by late-night stalwarts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, whose respective U.S. networks simultaneously aired the show, the event’s lineup also included Elton John, Eddie Vedder, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Hudson, Kasey Musgraves and many more artists.