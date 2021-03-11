Paul McCartney Taps St. Vincent, Beck, Phoebe Bridgers for ‘III Imagined’ Album

Paul McCartney has tapped St. Vincent, Beck, Phoebe Bridgers, Anderson .Paak, and more for III Imagined, an album of McCartney III reinterpretations, remixes, and covers.

Josh Homme, Blood Orange, Khruangbin, Damon Albarn, Massive Attack’s 3D RDN, and Radiohead’s Ed O’ Brien (under his solo moniker EOB) also contribute to the LP, due out April 16th and available to preorder now.

Ahead of the III Imagined’s arrival, McCartney has shared the album’s “The Kiss of Venus” cover by singer Dominic Fike.

Beck (“Find My Way”), Khruangbin (“Pretty Boys”), and Bridgers (“Seize the Day”) implant themselves on McCartney’s own III tracks, while St. Vincent, Blood Orange, EOB, .Paak, 3d RDN, and Albarn provide remixes for the LP. Homme (“Lavatory Lil”) and Pike deliver their own covers. Additionally, the physical version of III Imagined features a bonus remix, actor/DJ Idris Elba’s spin on “Long Tailed Winter Bird.”

McCartney III, the singer’s quarantine-recorded third installment in his series of adventurous self-titled LPs, was released in December 2020. In November 2021, McCartney will publish his mammoth, two-volume The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present.

III Imagined Tracklist

1. Find My Way (feat. Beck)

2. The Kiss of Venus (Dominic Fike)

3. Pretty Boys (feat. Khruangbin)

4. Women And Wives (St. Vincent Remix)

5. Deep Down (Blood Orange Remix)

6. Seize The Day (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

7. Slidin’ (EOB Remix)

8. Long Tailed Winter Bird (Damon Albarn Remix)

9. Lavatory Lil (Josh Homme)

10. When Winter Comes (Anderson .Paak Remix)

11. Deep Deep Feeling (3D RDN Remix)

12. Long Tailed Winter Bird (Idris Elba Remix)*