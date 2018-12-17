Watch Paul McCartney Team Up With Ringo Starr, Ronnie Wood Onstage for ‘Get Back’

Paul McCartney reunited with former Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr onstage Sunday for a rendition of the British band’s hit “Get Back.” The pair were joined by Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood for the rollicking, surprise performance at London’s O2 Arena.

McCartney, who is currently touring in support of his recent album Egypt Station, told the audience, “We’ve got a little surprise for you. It’s a surprise for us, actually – it only happened today.” Starr settled behind a drum kit near the front of the stage while Wood grabbed an electric guitar, adding some improvised licks mid-song alongside McCartney and his band. The musicians extended the three-minute tune with an extra chorus before hugging in celebration at the end.

Before he left the stage Starr remarked, “I don’t know about you, but that was a thrill for me. Peace and love everybody and a Merry Christmas.” As the duo exited, McCartney added, “I’m just going to let that moment sink in.”

The packed concert included several other celebrities in the audience, including the Who’s Roger Daltrey. McCartney’s daughter, fashion designer Stella McCartney, posted a photo of her dad along with Starr, Wood and actress Emma Thompson on Instagram, teasing the possible onstage collaboration. “Emma Thompson a couple of Beatles a stone and moi… kick ass tonight dad,” she wrote.

McCartney performed a lengthy setlist at the O2, including solo numbers and tracks from Wings. He also added a rendition of “Wonderful Christmastime.” The musician will bring the show to the U.S. next year, kicking off the trek in May at the Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans. So far the tour includes 12 dates.