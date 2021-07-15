 Paul McCartney Talks 'Penny Lane' With Rick Rubin in New Doc Clip - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Varshini Prakash on Youth Power and Building a Broad Climate Movement
Home Music Music News

Paul McCartney Reflects on ‘Penny Lane’ With Rick Rubin in New ‘McCartney 3, 2, 1’ Clip

“The point of the series is to try to demystify some of that and understand the actual process behind creating what we are considering magic,” says director Zachary Heinzerling

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Paul McCartney reflects on the unique piccolo trumpet solo at the heart of the Beatles’ “Penny Lane” in a new clip from the upcoming docuseries, McCartney, 3, 2, 1, premiering July 16th on Hulu.

The new series finds McCartney in an extensive one-on-one conversation with Rick Rubin. As the series’ director Zachary Heinzerling tells Rolling Stone in an email, Rubin came into the interview with a list of songs he wanted to discuss with McCartney, and when “Penny Lane” came up, it was Rubin who specifically isolated the trumpet solo.

In the clip, McCartney notes how the session musician responsible for the performance, Dave Mason, tried to explain that the intended solo was out of the range of the piccolo trumpet. “And I kinda give him a look like, ‘Yeah, you can do it,’” McCartney recalls with a smile. “So he plays it, and it haunted him for the rest of his life!”

Related Stories

How to Watch 'McCartney 3, 2, 1,' Rick Rubin's New Paul McCartney Documentary Online
'McCartney 3, 2, 1': The Beatle, the Producer and Oh, That Magic Feeling

Related Stories

The United States of Weed
'Silence of the Lambs': The Complete Buffalo Bill Story

Of the moment, Heinzerling says: “It sparked a reaction in Paul, and the result is this kind of storytelling as if it’s the first time. There’s a newness and freshness to the story that Paul tells, it’s not a story that’s been told a million times it feels as though it’s being told for the first time because the song hasn’t been played in the same way.”

McCartney, 3, 2, 1 will boast six episodes and find McCartney chatting with Rubin about his work with the Beatles and Wings, as well as his extensive solo career. Heinzerling says the pairing of McCartney and Rubin works particularly well because they’re “both music nerds” who love getting into the weeds about how even minor things can make such a massive impact on a song.

“Rick’s boyish love of the Beatles and Paul’s ability to recall specific decisions made along the way and the stories behind questions like ‘Why did you play this style of bass vs. another?’ or ‘Where did this sound come from?’ really peels back the curtain on some of these songs that are so legendary, we could never imagine how they were created,” Heinzerling says. “How do you create ‘Eleanor Rigby’? It’s such an iconic song that has such a mystique and magic. The point of the series is to try to demystify some of that and understand the actual process behind creating what we are considering magic.”

In This Article: Paul McCartney, Rick Rubin

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.