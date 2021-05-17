Paul McCartney to Chat With Rick Rubin in New Hulu Docuseries ‘McCartney 3, 2, 1’

Paul McCartney will reflect on his career in a one-on-one chat with producer Rick Rubin in the upcoming docuseries, McCartney 3, 2, 1, premiering July 16th on Hulu.

The six-episode series will find McCartney going over the entirety of his career with Rubin, from his work with the Beatles and Wings to his 50-plus years as a solo artist. Per a release, the pair will also discuss the songwriting influences and personal relationships that have inspired McCartney’s work over the years.

In a statement, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment’s president Craig Erwich said: “Never before have fans had the opportunity to hear Paul McCartney share, in such expansive, celebratory detail, the experience of creating his life’s work — more than 50 years of culture-defining music. To be an observer as Paul and Rick Rubin deconstruct how some of the biggest hits in music history came to be is truly enlightening.”

McCartney 3, 2, 1 was directed by Zachary Heinzerling, while both McCartney and Rubin are among the executive producers.

McCartney released his most recent solo album, McCartney III, last December. Rubin, meanwhile, has been busy hosting his podcast, Broken Record, with Malcolm Gladwell, while his recent production credits include the Strokes’ 2020 album, The New Abnormal.