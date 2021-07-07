Watch Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin Talk Beatles in Trailer for ‘McCartney 3,2,1’

A trailer for the six-part Hulu documentary series McCartney 3, 2, 1 has been released. It shows Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin dissecting Beatles classics like “Come Together,” “All My Loving,” “With a Little Help From My Friends,” and “In My Life,” sharing behind-the-scenes stories, and even playing bits of unreleased music from the vast Beatles archive.

“Never before have fans had the opportunity to hear Paul McCartney share, in such expansive, celebratory detail, the experience of creating his life’s work — more than 50 years of culture-defining music,” Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment’s president Craig Erwich said in a statement. “To be an observer as Paul and Rick Rubin deconstruct how some of the biggest hits in music history came to be is truly enlightening.”

McCartney 3,2,1 was directed by Zachary Heinzerling, whose credits include the 2013 Beyoncé

documentary series Self-Titled and the 2013 documentary Cutie and the Boxer, which centers around the boxing painter Ushio Shinohara and his wife Noriko.

All six episodes of the McCartney 3,2,1 will premiere on Hulu on July 16th. And in November, the long-awaited documentary series The Beatles: Get Back will arrive on Disney+. Directed by Peter Jackson, it utilizes over 55 hours of previously unseen footage from the 1969 Let It Be sessions. It was originally conceived as a documentary, but will now be divided into three parts. The first arrives on November 25th, and the next two hit on November 26th, and November 27th.