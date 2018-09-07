Paul McCartney Performs ‘Come On to Me,’ Dances With Kendall Jenner on ‘Fallon’

Paul McCartney took over The Tonight Show Thursday as the Beatles legend performed “Come On to Me” off his new LP Egypt Station, talked his songwriting process, pranked elevator riders with Jimmy Fallon and danced with Kendall Jenner.

During the interview portion, Fallon relayed a story about a dinner in London with McCartney and how the entire restaurant erupted into singing “Hey Jude,” an incident McCartney didn’t remember. “We were drunk,” McCartney admitted. Fallon, McCartney and The Tonight Show audience then launched a “Hey Jude” sing-along.

After showing off his personal collection of McCartney solo albums, Fallon asks McCartney to pranking call the lucky recipient of the late-night host’s childhood phone number:

McCartney then touched on his songwriting process, specifically how he uses music as therapy. “The good thing about songs is if you are in a bad mood, it’s a great thing to do. It’s like a therapy for yourself,” McCartney said.

“If you’re feeling bad, you can go off somewhere with your guitar, and you can begin telling your troubles to the guitar and you can work out your problem. Normally, you get a bit optimistic toward the end of it, and suddenly you have a song. And you feel better.” McCartney then ad-libbed an angry song for the Tonight Show audience.

McCartney next talked about his new Greg Kurstin-produced album Egypt Station and how he approached recording the album differently. “We can’t really do the modern pop album where it’s a bunch of singles, people like Taylor Swift and Beyonce have got that type of thing covered. And they have better legs than me,” McCartney said.

McCartney also discussed his upcoming Freshen Up Tour as well as his no-longer-a-surprise gig Friday night at New York’s Grand Central Station.

The Tonight Show opened Wednesday with fellow guest Kendall Jenner dancing in her dressing room to Egypt Station‘s “Fuh You,” with Fallon, and eventually McCartney, joining in: