On the Charts: Paul McCartney Returns to Number One After 36 Years With ‘Egypt Station’

Paul McCartney returned to the top of the Billboard 200 for the first time in 36 years as his latest album Egypt Station opened at Number One.

Egypt Station sold 153,000 total copies, including 147,000 traditional copies, in its debut week to give McCartney his first solo Number One album since 1982’s Tug of War. In addition to his charts record-setting work with the Beatles (19 Number One albums), McCartney has eight Number Ones as a solo artist/Wings member.

As Billboard reports, Egypt Station is the first McCartney album to ever debut at Number One – the previous seven chart-toppers ascended to the position – and scored McCartney’s best sales week since 2007’s Memory Almost Full; Egypt Station‘s sales were aided in part by a package that paired ticket sales to the upcoming Freshen Up Tour with redeemable copies of the new album.

Elsewhere in the Top 10, Mac Miller’s Swimming, released in August, jumped back into the Top 10 at Number Six as fans remembered the late rapper who died at the age of 26; Swimming was Number 71 the week prior to Miller’s death.

Eminem’s Kamikaze dropped one spot to Number Two, followed by a pair of debuts: Lauren Daigle’s Look Up Child entered at Number Three with the best opening week sales for a Christian music album since 2009 (115,000 copies) and rapper Russ’ Zoo opened at Number Four.

Drake’s Scorpion followed at Number Five, with Travis Scott’s Astroworld (Number Seven), Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys (Number Eight), $uicideboy$’ new album I Want to Die in New Orleans (Number Nine) and Ariana Grande’s Sweetener (Number 10) closing out the Top 10.

McCartney’s return to Number One should be short-lived as Carrie Underwood’s new album Cry Pretty is expected to claim the top spot next week.