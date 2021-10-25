 No, Paul McCartney Will Not Sign Your Wrinkled Receipt - Rolling Stone
No, Paul McCartney Will Not Sign Your Wrinkled Receipt

“It always struck me as a bit strange,” McCartney said. “‘Here, can I write your name down on the back of this till receipt please?’ Why? We both know who I am”

Grandude's Green Submarine. File photo dated 06/09/19 of Paul McCartney reading his book, Hey Grandude!, to a class of school children at Waterstones Piccadilly, central London. The revered musician's first children's picture book is getting a sequel titled Grandude's Green Submarine. Issue date: Thursday March 18, 2021. The book will be released globally in September this year and follows on from Sir Paul's 2019 title Hey Grandude!. See PA story SHOWBIZ McCartney. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire URN:58681324 (Press Association via AP Images)

AP

After decades of scribbling on the back of whatever piece of paper or object fans had handy, Paul McCartney is moving away from signing autographs.

In a recent interview with Reader’s Digest, the singer and songwriter shared that while he’s happy to have a conversation with fans, gone are the days of signatures and poorly taken selfies.

“It always struck me as a bit strange,” McCartney said. “‘Here, can I write your name down on the back of this till receipt please?’ Why? We both know who I am.”

The 79-year-old musician went on to explain that cutting out selfies and autographs makes for an all-around more fulfilling experience for everyone involved, but mainly for himself. “What you’ve usually got is a ropey photo with a poor backdrop and me looking a bit miserable,” he said. “Let’s chat, let’s exchange stories.”

The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr beat his fellow bandmate to the punch over a decade ago. In October 2008, the musician asked his fans to stop sending him fan mail or presenting him with objects to autograph via a strangely menacing video.

“I’m warning you with peace and love. I have too much to do, so no more fan mail!” he said at the time, with excessive peace and love. “And no objects to be signed. Nothing! Anyway, peace and love, peace and love.”

