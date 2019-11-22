 Hear Paul McCartney’s New Songs ‘Home Tonight’ and ‘In a Hurry’ – Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Music News

Hear Paul McCartney’s Infectious New Songs ‘Home Tonight’ and ‘In a Hurry’

Both Egypt Station-era tracks to feature on upcoming Record Store Day Black Friday release

By

Daniel Kreps

Paul McCartney has shared two infectious new songs “Home Tonight” and “In a Hurry,” a pair of unreleased tracks from the Egypt Station sessions. They will be included on his Record Store Day Black Friday release.

Both tracks, recorded with producer Greg Kurstin, illustrate that the 77-year-old rock legend’s pop prowess hasn’t diminished, with “Home Tonight” and “In a Hurry” both incorporating McCartney’s trademark Beatlesque melodies with more modern techniques.

Although excised from Egypt Station’s 16-song track list — and left off the album’s ensuing deluxe edition — both tracks are worthy of the lavish release they are about to receive: Following their digital debut Friday, “Home Tonight” and “In a Hurry” will feature on an exclusive double A-side 7-inch picture disc single for Record Store Day’s Black Friday event on November 29th.

“The limited edition vinyl picture disc will feature new and exclusively created artwork based upon the parlour game exquisite corpse along with a lyric insert,” McCartney’s website said of the release.

It was also revealed this week that McCartney would serve as one of the headliners at the 2020 Glastonbury, making him the oldest headliner in the festival’s history.

