Hear Paul McCartney’s Wild, Auto-Tuned New Song ‘Get Enough’

Paul McCartney transforms a lovelorn piano ballad into a wandering, auto-tuned experiment on “Get Enough.” The track, which he co-wrote and produced with Zach Skelton and OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, arrives less than four months after his 17th solo album, Egypt Station.

“Get Enough” opens as a straightforward pop tune, with McCartney meditating on melancholy memories (“Do you remember the lights on the shore?”). But the arrangement and production gradually shift, weaving in acoustic guitars, grandiose chord changes, a barely audible spoken word passage and thick vocal processing that lands somewhere between Bon Iver and Kanye West.

McCartney played bass guitar, piano, acoustic guitar, harpsichord, synthesizer and synth-bass on the three-minute cut. Tedder is credited with programming and background vocals, and Skelton with editing and programming.

Egypt Station, which followed 2013’s New, was McCartney’s first Number One record in the U.S. since 1982’s Tug of War. Both Tedder and Skelton worked on the LP, co-producing the single “Fuh You” and the bonus track “Nothing for Free”; Greg Kurstin co-produced the remaining songs.

McCartney, who recently issued an Emma Stone-starring video for “Who Cares,” performed a series of September tour dates as part of his “Freshen Up” tour. The U.S. trek resumes May 23rd in New Orleans, Louisiana and currently wraps July 13th in Los Angeles, California.