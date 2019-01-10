Paul McCartney’s Lost ‘Bruce McMouse Show’ Film Heading to Theaters

Paul McCartney’s never-before-seen film, The Bruce McMouse Show, will play in select theaters around the world January 21st. The fabled project is a concert film crossed with an animated feature that centers around McCartney and Wings meeting Bruce McMouse, an animated mouse impresario. A teaser for the film is available to watch, and screenings will be held in 11 theaters across the U.S. A complete list of participating theaters, as well as ticket information, is available on the Bruce McMouse website.

The Bruce McMouse Show boasts footage from Wings’ 1972 European tour filmed during four shows in the Netherlands and Germany. After watching the footage, McCartney decided to blend it with a previous idea he had about a family of mice, and he worked with animator Eric Wylam to bring the McMouse family to life. Production on the film, however, took several years, and by the time The Bruce McMouse Show was finished in 1977, Wings’ line-up and musical direction had changed to such an extent that the decision was made to shelve the film.

The Bruce McMouse Show opens with Wings performing “Big Barn Bed,” after which the camera travels through the stage into an animated world where the McMouse family lives. While Bruce McMouse shares stories from his past with his family, his son runs in and informs him that Wings are currently playing right above them. Bruce decides that the band needs his help as a producer, and as the concert continues, a host of animated mice flock to the stadium to enjoy the show.

The Bruce McMouse Show features voice-over work from McCartney, Linda McCartney, Deryck Guyler, Pat Coombs and Derek Nimmo. Barry Chattington directed the film.