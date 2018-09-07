Watch Paul McCartney’s Livestream of Secret New York Concert

Paul McCartney will perform Friday night at an undisclosed New York City location to celebrate the release of the Beatles legend’s new album Egypt Station. The gig will be livestreamed starting at 8 p.m. EST on McCartney’s official Youtube page as well as in the video above.

The concert promises to feature a mix of new album tracks alongside favorites from his solo and Beatles works. McCartney announced the secret show during a visit to The Tonight Show Thursday, adding that the gig will take place in a “grand” location.

The livestreamed show caps a busy week in New York for McCartney, who also sat down for an extensive interview with Howard Stern before pranking elevator riders, dancing with Kendall Jenner and performing “Come On to Me” during a visit to Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.

Egypt Station marks McCartney’s first new album since 2013’s New. Later this year, he’ll embark on his Freshen Up Tour through Canada before bringing the trek to sparingly played U.S. cities in 2019. McCartney is also among the headliners at this year’s Austin City Limits Festival in October.