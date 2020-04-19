Watch Paul McCartney’s Heartfelt ‘Lady Madonna’ From ‘One World: Together at Home’ Special

Paul McCartney performed a touching solo rendition of the Beatles’ “Lady Madonna” during Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home special, which raised funds for global COVID-19 response efforts.

“I’m very honored to be part of this program tonight that celebrates the true heroes: Our health care workers all around the world,” McCartney said prior to his home performance.

“As this COVID-19 pandemic is a global crisis, we all have to come together to fight it on a global scale. Let’s tell our leaders we need them to strengthen the health care systems all around the world so that a crisis like this never happens again.”

McCartney continued, “My mother Mary was a nurse and midwife just after and during the second World War, so I have a lot of time for the doctors, the nurses and all the medical staff that keep us healthy. We love you, thank you.”

The special — hosted by late-night TV’s Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon — also featured the Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Kacey Musgraves, Celine Dion, Usher, Eddie Vedder, Chris Martin, J Balvin, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Billie Joe Armstrong, LL Cool J and many more.

In a statement, Global Citizen’s co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans said of the special, “As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, One World: Together at Home aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19. Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s.”