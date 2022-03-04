 Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar Set to Headline Glastonbury - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Recommends: These $49 AirBuds Pro Are Giving Apple's AirPods a Run for Their Money
Home Music Music News

Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar Set to Headline Glastonbury

Tickets for the famed British festival are sold out

By

Kat Bouza's Most Recent Stories

View All
Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar Set to Headline GlastonburyPaul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar Set to Headline Glastonbury

Scott Audette/AP, Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar are among the artists taking top billing during this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

The iconic English festival, which was cancelled the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is scheduled to take place June 22 through 26 at Worthy Farm, Somerset. McCartney will headline the Pyramid Stage on Saturday, while Lamar is set to perform on the same stage Sunday. Other top-billed artists revealed in the initial lineup announcement are Billie Eilish and Diana Ross. More headliners will be announced at a later date, according to the festival.

Also scheduled to perform are confessional singer-songwriters Mitski and Phoebe Bridgers; pop icons Olivia Rodrigo and Lorde; rapper Megan Thee Stallion; indie darlings Big Thief and Arlo Parks; punk outfits Amyl and the Sniffers and Turnstile; and a slew of legacy music industry icons including, Herbie Hancock, Pet Shop Boys and Rufus Wainwright. View the full lineup below.

Tickets for Glastonbury are sold out, as fans who held tickets to the 2020 festival were offered to transfer their purchases to the next scheduled installment of the event.

In This Article: Billie Eilish, Diana Ross, Glastonbury, Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.