 Paul McCartney Hops on His Horse, Joins TikTok - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Hayley Williams Soothes Us Through the New Year With 'Find Me Here'
Home Music Music News

Paul McCartney Hops on His Horse, Joins TikTok

Ten of his songs were also uploaded to the site, including “Maybe I’m Amazed,” “Band on the Run,” “Jet,” “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey,” “Come on To Me,” and others

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
paul mccartney

© Mary McCartney*

Paul McCartney joined TikTok to share behind-the-scenes footage from the studio and photoshoot for his new album McCartney III.

Macca’s recent uploads show him welcoming fans to his studio, jumping on his Appaloosa horse that’s featured on the album artwork, and getting photographed by his daughter, Mary — who also shot his recent Rolling Stone cover with Taylor Swift.

Ten of his songs were also uploaded to the site, including “Maybe I’m Amazed,” “Band on the Run,” “Jet,” “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey,” “Come on To Me,” and others. He follows rock peers like Stevie Nicks, Elton John, and the John Lennon estate in joining the platform.

@paulmccartney

Here come the pretty boys 🐴 Meet Paul’s Appaloosa horse, star of the ‘McCartney III’ artwork ⭐️ #McCartneyIII #PrettyBoys #PaulMcCartney #Photoshoot

♬ Pretty Boys – Paul McCartney

The former Beatle celebrated the release of McCartney III by dropping the video for “Find My Way” via Released with Chris Rock. He also discussed the LP on The Tonight Show.

“I just was in lockdown and I had some time on my hands, so I started finishing up songs and stuff, thinking this was just for my own fun,” he told Jimmy Fallon. “And then suddenly I had like about 11 of them; it was like, ‘Oh, this could probably be an album.’ But the fact that I hadn’t even considered the fact that I was doing it made it better, more fun.”

In This Article: Paul McCartney, TikTok

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1347: Miley Cyrus’ Rock & Roll Heart
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.