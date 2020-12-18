Paul McCartney Hops on His Horse, Joins TikTok

Paul McCartney joined TikTok to share behind-the-scenes footage from the studio and photoshoot for his new album McCartney III.

Macca’s recent uploads show him welcoming fans to his studio, jumping on his Appaloosa horse that’s featured on the album artwork, and getting photographed by his daughter, Mary — who also shot his recent Rolling Stone cover with Taylor Swift.

Ten of his songs were also uploaded to the site, including “Maybe I’m Amazed,” “Band on the Run,” “Jet,” “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey,” “Come on To Me,” and others. He follows rock peers like Stevie Nicks, Elton John, and the John Lennon estate in joining the platform.

The former Beatle celebrated the release of McCartney III by dropping the video for “Find My Way” via Released with Chris Rock. He also discussed the LP on The Tonight Show.

“I just was in lockdown and I had some time on my hands, so I started finishing up songs and stuff, thinking this was just for my own fun,” he told Jimmy Fallon. “And then suddenly I had like about 11 of them; it was like, ‘Oh, this could probably be an album.’ But the fact that I hadn’t even considered the fact that I was doing it made it better, more fun.”