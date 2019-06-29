See Paul McCartney Perform ‘Helter Skelter’ With Steven Tyler in Las Vegas

Paul McCartney brought out surprise guest Steven Tyler to perform the Beatles’ “Helter Skelter” Friday at his concert in Las Vegas.

“We have a special guest for you: Mr. Steven Tyler,” McCartney told the T-Mobile Arena crowd during the encore as the Aerosmith singer came onstage armed with his scarf-covered microphone stand. The singers then launched into “Helter Skelter,” with the two Rock Hall legends deftly switching off lines. McCartney and Tyler also improvised an outro that saw the pair bouncing off each other vocally.

Aerosmith – who are currently in the midst of their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency – often covered the “White Album” classic during their concerts in the late Seventies and, after a decades-long hiatus, resumed performing “Helter Skelter” at their early 2000s shows; Tyler and company last played the track live in 2006. A studio version of the Aerosmith’s cover, recorded during the Toys in the Attic session, appeared on the Pandora’s Box compilation in 1991.

Tyler – previously who performed a Beatles medley during McCartney’s Kennedy Center Honors celebration in 2010 – also documented the performance as well as his backstage experience at the McCartney concert on his Instagram: