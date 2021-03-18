Paul McCartney to Publish Sequel to ‘Hey Grandude!’ Picture Book

Paul McCartney has announced a sequel to his bestselling picture book Hey Grandude!, titled Grandude’s Green Submarine, available for preorder now. Like the first Grandude book, Grandude’s Green Submarine will be illustrated by Kathryn Durst.

The book will continue the adventures of Grandude and his grandchildren as they set out to search for their music-loving grandmother, Nandude. Grandude’s Green Submarine will be published on September 2nd, from Random House Children’s Books in the U.S. and Penguin Random House Children’s U.K.

The original Hey Grandude! was released in September 2019 and quickly became a New York Times #1 bestseller, selling 300,000 copies around the world.

“I’m really happy with how Hey Grandude! was received, as this was a very personal story for me, celebrating Grandudes everywhere and their relationships and adventures with their grandchildren,” McCartney said in a statement. “I love that it has become a book read to grandkids at bedtime all around the world. I always said if people liked the first book and there was an appetite for more, I would write some further adventures for Grandude — so he’s back and this time with his special invention, Grandude’s green submarine!”

Durst added: “I am so thrilled to be collaborating with Paul again on Grandude’s Green Submarine. I think this is the adventure book we all need during this time when everyone is stuck at home and longing to travel to exciting new places. I really enjoyed drawing the newest character in the book, Nandude, particularly because we both share a love of playing the accordion!”