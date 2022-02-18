Paul McCartney Will Get Back to the Road on ‘Got Back’ Tour

Paul McCartney will return to the road this year, announcing his 13-show Got Back tour, which will launch this spring.

The run will kick off April 28 at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington, (his first-ever show in the city), and wrap June 16 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (his first time there since 2016). McCartney will also play Hollywood, Florida, Knoxville, Tennessee, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for the first time, while he’ll return to Fort Worth, Texas, and Baltimore for his first shows there since 1976 with Wings and 1964 with the Beatles, respectively.

Tickets for the Got Back tour will go on sale on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time. A presale for American Express cardholders will run from Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. local time through Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. local time. Full information is available on McCartney’s website.

The Got Back tour marks McCartney’s first full-fledged tour since his Freshen Up run, which wrapped in July 2019. While not on the road — understandably, because of the pandemic — McCartney has stayed busy with a variety of other projects, like releasing his latest solo album, McCartney III, in December 2020. Last year, he also starred alongside Rick Rubin in the Hulu docuseries McCartney 3, 2, 1, and he was also involved as a producer on Peter Jackson’s Beatles doc, Get Back.

Paul McCartney Got Back Tour Dates

April 28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

May 2 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

May 3 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

May 6 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

May 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

May 17 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

May 21 – Winston Salem, NC @ Truist Field

May 25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

May 28 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

May 31 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

June 4 – Syracuse, NY @ Carrier Dome

June 7 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

June 12 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park

June 16 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium