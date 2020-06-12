Paul McCartney Details Massive ‘Flaming Pie’ Reissue

Paul McCartney has dug deep in his vault for an upcoming, in-depth reissue of his 1997 album, Flaming Pie.

The massive reissue, which comes out July 31st, features his intimate home recordings, studio jams, rough mixes, outtakes, audio from his radio show at the time, Oobu Joobu, a documentary about making the record and bonus films.

The redux, which is the latest in the Archive Collection he personally oversees, will be available in several configurations. The lavish collector’s edition contains five CDs, two DVDs and four LPs. There’s also a deluxe edition, which includes five CDs and two DVDs, and pared-down individual editions on three LPs, two LPs and two CDs. Digital preorders include his Young Boy EP, a maxi single for one of the songs on Flaming Pie, which features a home recording of the song, its original B side (“Looking for You”) and an Oobu Joobu excerpt. Similar maxi-singles will be coming out for “The World Tonight” (June 26th) and “Beautiful Night” (July 17th.)

McCartney made the record after working on The Beatles Anthology documentary, an experience that had a profound effect on Flaming Pie, which George Martin co-produced and featured guest appearances by Ringo Starr, Jeff Lynne and Steve Miller, among others. “[The Anthology] reminded me of the Beatles’ standards and the standards that we reached with the songs,” McCartney said at the time. “So in a way, it was a refresher course that set the framework for this album.”

The deluxe edition box set features the album, which was remastered at Abbey Road, and 32 tracks of bonus audio. The disc Flaming Pie at the Mill is an audio documentary in which McCartney takes listeners through a guided tour of his home studio, and the In the World Tonight documentary, which comes on DVD, tells the making of the album. The package includes a book with never-before-published photos by Linda McCartney, studio notes, handwritten lyrics and liner notes featuring new interviews with McCartney, Starr, Lynne, Miller and others who helped work on the record, as well as an issue of McCartney’s fanzine about the album. The collection also includes downloadable 24-bit, 96 kHZ HD audio.

The limited collector’s edition contains four LPs, five CDs and two DVDs. It adds a marbled art print portfolio of six images by Linda McCartney, the album on vinyl, and a 45 RPM single of “The Ballad of the Skeletons,” McCartney’s collaboration with Allen Ginsberg, Philip Glass and Lenny Kaye.

Flaming Pie Deluxe Edition tracklist:

Disc One: Remastered Album

1. “The Song We Were Singing”

2. “The World Tonight”

3. “If You Wanna”

4. “Somedays”

5. “Young Boy”

6. “Calico Skies”

7. “Flaming Pie”

8. “Heaven on a Sunday”

9. “Used to Be Bad”

10. “Souvenir”

11. “Little Willow”

12. “Really Love You”

13. “Beautiful Night”

14. “Great Day”

Disc Two: Home Recordings

1. “The Song We Were Singing” (Home Recording)

2. “The World Tonight” (Home Recording)

3. “If You Wanna” (Home Recording)

4. “Somedays” (Home Recording)

5. “Young Boy” (Home Recording)

6. “Calico Skies” (Home Recording)

7. “Flaming Pie” (Home Recording)

8. “Souvenir” (Home Recording)

9. “Little Willow” (Home Recording)

10. “Beautiful Night” (1995 Demo)

11. “Great Day” (Home Recording)

Disc Three: In the Studio

1. “Great Day” (Acoustic)

2. “Calico Skies” (Acoustic)

3. “C’mon Down C’mon Baby”

4. “If You Wanna” (Demo)

5. “Beautiful Night” (Run Through)

6. “The Song We Were Singing” (Rough Mix)

7. “The World Tonight” (Rough Mix)

8. “Little Willow” (Rough Mix)

9. “Whole Life” (Rough Mix)

10. “Heaven on a Sunday” (Rude Cassette)

Disc Four: Flaming Pies

1. “The Ballad of the Skeletons”

2. “Looking for You”

3. “Broomstick”

4. “Love Come Tumbling Down”

5. “Same Love”

6. “Oobu Joobu Part 1”

7. “Oobu Joobu Part 2”

8. “Oobu Joobu Part 3”

9. “Oobu Joobu Part 4”

10. “Oobu Joobu Part 5”

11. “Oobu Joobu Part 6”

Disc Five: Flaming Pie at the Mill

DVD One: In the World Tonight

DVD Two: Bonus Film

1. “Beautiful Night”

2. “Making of Beautiful Night”

3. “Little Willow”

4. “The World Tonight” (Dir. Alistair Donald)

5. “The World Tonight” (Dir. Geoff Wonfor)

6. “Young Boy” (Dir. Alistair Donald)

7. “Young Boy” (Dir. Geoff Wonfor)

8. “Flaming Pie EPK 1”

9. “Flaming Pie EPK 2”

10. “In the World Tonight EPK “

11. “Flaming Pie Album Artwork Meeting”

12. “TFI Friday Performances”