Paul McCartney Celebrates Album Release With ‘Find My Way’ Video

Paul McCartney celebrated the release of McCartney III by dropping the video for “Find My Way.” Directed by Roman Coppola, the clip features McCartney in his studio in Sussex, England. In the visual, he’s seen in multiple split-screen as he performs the song. He takes on all the parts: singing and harmonizing while playing all the instruments for the track — among them guitar, bass, piano and the drums.

“You never used to be/ Afraid of days like these/ But now you’re overwhelmed/ By your anxieties,” he sings. “Let me help you out/ Let me be your guide/ I can help you reach/ The love you feel inside.”

The former Beatle premiered the video on Released with Chris Rock, sharing details behind the album with the comedian. “If I like something that’s going a bit Beatle-y, I just gotta ‘Let it Be,'” McCartney joked during their discussion. He also revealed that his favorite track from the album is “Women and Wives” and he played a bit of it while they talked.

McCartney III was originally slated to be released on December 11th, but McCartney pushed it back to December 18th, later revealing that he and his Rolling Stone cover co-star Taylor Swift avoided dropping their records on the same day. “She said, ‘I wasn’t telling anyone, but I’ve got another album,’” McCartney told Howard Stern of Swift’s Evermore.

“And she said, ‘So I was going to put it out on my birthday.’ … And then she said, ‘But I found out you were going to put [yours] out on the 10th, So I moved it to the 18th,'” McCartney continued. “And then she found out we were coming out on the 18th so she moved back to the 10th. So I mean, you know, people do keep out of each other’s way. It’s a nice thing to do.”