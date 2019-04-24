Paul McCartney Compiles Bonus Tracks, Live Takes for ‘Egypt Station’ Reissue

Paul McCartney will reissue his 2018 album Egypt Station with an additional disc filled with bonus songs and live tracks.

Egypt Station: Explorer’s Edition, due out May 17th and available to preorder now, will feature the original LP alongside another album dubbed Egypt Station II, which compiles all of the non-LP bonus tracks and live promotional performances from venues like Abbey Road Studios, New York’s Grand Central Station and Liverpool, England’s the Cavern.

The live songs, the surprise single “Get Enough” and three of the unreleased tracks – “Frank Sinatra’s Party,” “Sixty Second Street” and an extended version of the album cut “Who Cares” – also feature on the limited and deluxe “Traveler’s Edition” of Egypt Station, which comes packed with a cassette, a handwritten note from McCartney, an illustrated map, luggage stickers, lithographs, a jigsaw puzzle, playing cards and more.

The “Explorer’s Edition,” available on vinyl, CD and digitally, adds “Get Started” and “Nothing for Free,” both Target exclusive bonus tracks, to this Egypt Station II track list.

A week after the reissue’s arrival, McCartney will embark on the North American leg of his Freshen Up Tour on May 23rd in New Orleans.

Explorer’s Edition: Egypt Station II Track List

1. Get Started

2. Nothing For Free

3. Frank Sinatra’s Party

4. Sixty Second Street

5. Who Cares [Full Length]

6. Get Enough

7. Come On To Me [Live At Abbey Road Studios]

8. Fuh You [Live At The Cavern]

9. Confidante [Live At LIPA]

10. Who Cares [Live At Grand Central Station]